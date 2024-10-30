Justice Friday Ogazi of the Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded one Yusuf Hassan at the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) for allegedly cyberbullying a Monarch, Oba Abdul Ganiyu Olusegun Awokoya and two others.

Justice Ogazi ordered Hassan to be held behind bars until November 6, when the court will hear his bail application.

The Police had arraigned the defendant before the court on a seven-count charge of alleged cyberbullying and threat to the life of Oba Awokoya, Abdullahi Mosadoluwa, and Omotayo Awodeji,

The police prosecutor, Udo Essien, informed the court that the defendant had committed the alleged offences sometime in August 2023 by allegedly transmitting communication through a Computer system or network to commit the crimes.

Essien claimed that the defendant’s acts placed the monarch and the two businessmen in fear of death and caused them violence or bodily harm.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the defendant defamed the traditional ruler and the two business people.

He also stated that the alleged offences violated sections 24(2)(a)(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended), 2024 and sections 375 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the defendant’s plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date while urging the court to remand the defendant until the charge against him is determined.

However, the defence lawyer asked the court for a short date so that he could file his client’s bail application and serve it on the prosecutor.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Ogazi adjourned the case to November 6 for a hearing of the defendant’s bail application.