A newly established pressure group, Yes, We Can Advocacy Initiative (YWCAI), says it will mobilise over 10 million voters ahead of the 2027 general elections and will double the figure by 2031.

The group made this known at the unveiling of YWCAI in Abuja yesterday, noting that it is poised to change the narrative of politics in Nigeria.

At the event, the national coordinator of YWCAI, Dr Bala Joshua, said for too long, the voices of Nigerians have been silenced, votes stolen, and the future of the majority hijacked by a few in power.

Joshua said YWCAI is a movement initiated to inspire and motivate Nigerians, particularly youths and women at a time of national challenges and uncertainty.

According to him, the movement will serve as a rallying cry for change of attitudes and progress, emphasising the belief that through hard work, hope and unity, Nigeria could overcome its obstacles and achieve a better future.

“With our slogan, Yes, We Can: United for Greatness, our drive is to collectively bring in a different ball game in the aspects of Politics, Advocacy, Empowerment and Human Capital Development towards achieving a new Nigerian of our dreams.

“Our focal aim and objectives are to Inspire Hope and Optimism; Promote Unity and Collaboration; Set a Vision for the Future; Call to Action towards change for a new Nigeria; Emphasise the Power of the People; and to Raise Future Leaders that will bring about the actualisation of this dream.

“It is important to state here that we have built an all-inclusive, well-structured leadership chain that will enhance effective grassroots mobilisation.

“We have an executive council structure that is designed to cover and includes all levels of society; National, Zonal, States, Senatorial Zone, Local Government, Ward and Community Executive Council. Our projection is to mobilize over 10million voters using our spread between now and 2027 General Elections, then double the figure by 2031,” Joshua said.

He further stated that Nigeria has been plagued by corruption, inequality, and social injustice. The rich have gotten richer, while the poor have gotten poorer.

He frowned at the abuse of positions by public office holders, while the vulnerable have been left to suffer, noting that the group will not stand idly by anymore.

“We will not be silenced by the powerful, and we will not be deterred by the corrupt. We are the majority, and we will be heard.

”Our Initiative is not just a movement; it’s a strategic and peaceful revolution. A peaceful revolution that seeks to uproot the entrenched systems of corruption and inequality that have held our nation hostage for far too long. A revolution that demands accountability, transparency, and justice for all Nigerians.

”We are not just fighting for ourselves; we are fighting for the future of our children, our grandchildren, and generations to come.

“We are fighting for a Nigeria where every child has access to quality education, healthcare, and opportunities to succeed.

“Empirical research findings have shown that one of the greatest

enemies of the Nigerian drive for good governance is voters’ apathy.

“This will be one of our biggest and strongest campaigns and advocacy. We intend to strongly advocate against voter apathy because we believe that one of the easiest ways to make the needed positive change is only when the masses willingly and intentionally accept coming out to vote for a credible candidate,” Joshua stressed.