The newly launched Dave-care Foundation by the executive director, Perfection Real Estate Group, Dr. Olusegun Oludayo, will empower the widows and indigent people.

This coincides with Oludayo’s birthday as the celebration tagged: ‘we are Lifted by Lifting Others’ had the presence of royal fathers in attendance.

The event is always in conjunction with Oworonshoki Youth Forum (OYF).

Speaking, Oludayo said: “bestowed the success of the program on members of the ‘Rotary Club 9110’ that are always in support of his programs, each time he called on them.”

He stated that “I have a big organization that has always been my strength. The name of the big organization is Rotary Club District 9110 and they are my backbone from time to time, they always support my projects and give me a hundred per cent support any time I called them for things like this.

“This is why I do not have problem to do this empowerment on yearly basis. As you can see, I also launched our ‘Dave-care Foundation’ and empowered the widows, indigent people in the entire Oworonsoki land of Lagos State, giving out grinding machines, and some sowing machines to the selected individuals plus gift items, food stuff to the most vulnerable women.’.

The Oloworo of Oworoland, Oba Babatunde Saliu, admonished Oludayo, for the giant’s steps, he took in empowering the indigent people in entire Oworoland.

Saliu noted that “the laudable project would go a long way to help the less privilege and prayed that Almighty God to give Oludayo enable strength to continue to sustain the project and do much more than for the people Oworo kingdom.”

Speaking during the event, Rotory Club 9110 district governor, Hon. Omotunde Lawson said she was amazed with the programme as Oludayo uses his birthday to assist the less privileged, the widows and the indigent people.

According to Lawson, Oludayo gave all he has to support others which shows that he has the spirit of giving, spirit of sharing and spirit of rendering help, that we have seen in action.