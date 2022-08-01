A youth group known as Kamis Darazo Movement has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the permanent voters cards (PVC) registration exercise and urged eligible youths in Bauchi and Gombe states to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration to get registered.

The leader of the group, Mr Khamis Musa Darazo who was speaking to newsmen shortly after a rally in Bauchi yesterday, said that it is mobilising 200,000 youths, resident in Bauchi and Gombe states to get registered for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and collect same in order to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 general election in the country.

Khamis said that hundreds of youths in the two states have not done their PVCs registration because of the hectic nature of the registration and other challenges they are facing.

He said that youths particularly in the northern part of the country are left behind in the area of PVC registration, pointing out that for their votes to count in the forthcoming elections, they have to register for their PVCs, which many of them have not done.

“The reason for this rally is because we have understood that over time, youths believe that their votes are not needed and do not count and we are here today to tell the youths that their votes count and that Nigerians should come out en masse come 2023 elections.

“So, I started mobilising the youths because they have to be encouraged. Some have refused to do their PVCs registration because of the hectic nature of the process. Due to the challenges they encounter, I took it upon myself to pay their transportation fare and even provide feeding for them because some of them will leave their home as early as 6am until 2pm,” he said.

Khamis said that the story of Nigeria will only change if Nigerians vote for credible, competent and God-fearing leaders, stressing that it can only be achieved, if all Nigerians obtain their PVCs.