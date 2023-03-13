A group in the National Assembly known as the Legislative Governance Group (LGG), has called on Hon. Sada Soli from Katsina State in the North-West Nigeria to join the race for the speakership position in the 10th House of Representatives of the National Assembly.

Hon. Soli was re-elected to the 10th National Assembly to represent the people of Kaita/jibia federal constituency of Katsina State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by Stanley Ekpa, who is the Secretary General of the group and titled, “Happy Birthday Hon. Sada Soli: It Is An Era For Service”, he said following the victory of the APC at the presidential election, it was time for the party to constitute the leadership of the next National Assembly, ensuring power balancing amongst all geo-political zones.

The group further said its call for Hon. Soli to join the speakership race was premised on his credentials of competence, experience, and years of impactful legislative leadership.

“Following the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the federal election, with commanding majority at both chambers of the National Assembly, it is now time for APC to consider constituting the leadership of the National Assembly with a clear sight on ensuring that credible candidates like Honourable Sada Soli are elected to ensure quality and balancing of power amongst all geo-political zones.

“It is our contention that since the President is from the South West, the Vice-President from the North East, with the potential of the Senate President coming from the South East or South-South, the Speaker of the House of Representatives should come from the North West: which fortunately is the core support base of the APC, with the highest number of bloc votes for the party’s convincing victory at the just concluded presidential election.

“Beyond the need for power balancing, Nigeria needs a Speaker with a clear understanding of impactful legislative leadership and Hon. Sada readily brings his years of service, experience, leadership and voice of reason to bare. It is on this note that we call on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress and His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-Elect, to consider the rich political and leadership values that Hon. Sada Soli will bring to service to our country as the Speaker of the House of Representatives if elected,” the statement said.