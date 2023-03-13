Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a journalist, Oduneye Oluwaseun, from his abductors 72 hours after being kidnapped by gunmen in the Ijebu Ode area of the State.

Oduneye, who is the publisher of Issues Magazine in the State, was abducted in his Toyota Camry car at the Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode while returning home from a trip to Abeokuta, the state capital last Thursday evening around 7:50pm.

He was, however, rescued unhurt on Saturday after the kidnappers had engaged the security operatives in a gun battle that lasted about 45 minutes in Idimu axis of Egbeda local government area of Lagos State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development, to journalist on Monday, said Oduneye’s abductors had on Friday through the victim’s phone line established contact with the victim’s wife and they demanded for N30million ransom before they could release him.

But acting on the report lodged with the Police by his wife, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Frank Mba, ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Obalende, Ijebu Ode, Murphy Salami, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, to ensure the safe release of Oduneye from his abductors.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO mobilized his detectives and embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation of the incident. Their efforts paid off when the Toyota Camry of the victim was traced to Idimu area of Lagos, where the kidnappers were hibernating, waiting for the ransom.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a shootout which lasted for about 45 minutes before they abandoned the car and took to their heels after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries. The victim’s car which was soaked with the kidnappers’ blood as a result of gunshot injuries was recovered by the Police team

“Having realized that the game is over, the kidnappers were left with no alternative but to abandon the victim and he was rescued unhurt,” the PPRO stated.

Meanwhile, the Police Command, has, however, appealed to members of the public, particularly medical centers and traditional healers to inform the Police should anyone with gunshot injury is seen in their area or approach them for medication and treatment.