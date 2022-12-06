The Northern Elders Professional Group (NEPGO), Zamfara State chapter yesterday cautioned some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against plunging the people of the state into another round of crisis.

The group in a statement through it’s Northwest Coordinator, Lawal Murtala Zawiyya, condemned in strong terms the statement credited to the PDP on the alleged clampdown on some of its members over the political crisis facing the party’s fall-out governorship candidate in the state, Dauda Lawal.

The group described such claims as nothing but poor judgment, exuberance of communications order, ignorance and intentional acts to destabilize the brighter peaceful atmosphere of Zamfara state.

The group described the statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba as “a plain comedy” by someone who is ignorant of the political development in Zamfara and North, adding that, “he ought not to have allowed himself to be misled while enjoying his furnished, cool air-conditioned office at the Wadata Plaza.”

According to the statement, “we are concerned that a person of his status could receive, process and share distorted facts about his party’s affairs in Zamfara with the media. His press statement lacks the genesis of facts. The content of the statement was an embarrassment to his character, ladened with inaccuracies.”

“The hurried statement against the Police and government of Zamfara state by the Abuja PDP is an insult, and disinformation capable of truncating the current peaceful atmosphere in Zamfara state.

“Some of the questions that require a response by the rally organizers include on whose platform are they making the claims when their governorship candidate has been sacked by a competent court of law in the country?

“Why has the same PDP kept quiet when the newly sworn-in Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke started reversing some of his predecessor’s actions which were carried out constitutionally?

“With this development in Zamfara, we are angered to warn these political classes of spoilers, especially those who hiding under a political party to unleash terror and cause violence in the state.

“We want them to leave Zamfara alone. Their continued sponsored violence, use of minors and youths to participate in such acts is dehumanizing, wicked and injustice to their well beings and future.

“We, therefore urge security agencies not to relent in their efforts toward ensuring peace in Zamfara and the need to go after those sponsoring political thuggery so there can be a continuous peaceful political process and cohesion in the state

“At this juncture, we are condemning the PDP Zamfara state for misguiding their leaders in Abuja who hitherto has never shown any sympathy or grief on the issues of insecurity the state is now gradually overcoming.

“On a final note, we want to inform PDP and those sponsoring violence that, the Zamfara people will continue to support the government of Governor Bello Muhammad Mutawalle because of his transparent and inclusive style of governance which has yielded positive development, restoring security, improved political cohesion and economical revolution in the state”, the statement added.