A pressure group, Nigerian Business Communities (NBC) has said they are supporting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, saying its position was influenced by business background and investment of the PDP candidate.

The group who stated this in Lagos through its South West Convener, Mr Oluwatosin Abiola said the group was galvanising support for the PDP candidate because of his interest in business, and his readiness to engage the players if he emerged the President.

Abiola said, “We are not politicians, we are business owners. We want to influence voters directly to vote Atiku/Okowa because we are sure when he gets into government, we will get the returns appropriately.

“Our goal is to support anyone that can grow business. It is business people that drive the economy. We don’t want our business to continue to crumble and crash. We must demand good and visionary leaders. We need to know who our managers are.

“It is good to support that presidential candidate who has vowed to engage us as major stakeholders. It is high time for us to take this opportunity to fully engage in mobilising our people in the south west.”

“It is not about sentiment, it is about our future. A lot of our youth have left the country in recent years because they see no hope in her again. We should take our destiny in our hands.”

The convener said that the NBC carried out a research before settling for Abubakar, who he said has a track record in business.