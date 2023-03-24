A coalition of groups including the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Stakeholders, United Nigeria Movement for Equity, Fairness and Justice, Igbo Youth Assembly, Arewa Youths Movement and South West Youth Assembly have thrown their weight behind former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to become the Senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

They said Kalu would complement the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s competence above all other primordial sentiments.

In a communique issued after its critical stakeholders’ meeting, which was jointly signed by the convener, Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba and 19 others, the groups also congratulated Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, saying that Nigerians have demonstrated faith in the party and the promise of renewed hope by the president-elect.

“We must now recommit ourselves to the hard work of making Nigeria work better for the greatest majority, and life more abundant for all of our people.

“He has also made a promise to give every component part of Nigeria a sense of belonging. His legacies and track records speak volumes to his nationalistic outlook in public service.

“It is on the strength of these two premises we humbly seek the support of all well-meaning Nigerians, our president-elect, vice president-elect, our party chairman/NWC, distinguished senators-elect and all key party critical stakeholders for most distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to emerge as the Senate president of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Kalu, a successful business mogul and renowned philanthropist, an astute politician and charismatic leader with an unassailable track record of business, political and administrative leadership sagacity, has demonstrated competence in the Nigerian Public space to merit the confidence and trust of our president-elect, vice president-elect, his fellow Senators and Nigerians in general to be elected as the Senate President of the 10th Senate,” the communique said.