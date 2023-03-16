The Kwara State Police Command said it has put in place measures to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Command said it has also received some logistics that would aid the job of policemen during the elections from the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, assured the good people of the State of the preparation and readiness of the security agencies in the State to ensure that the elections were conducted in a peaceful and acceptable manner across the length and breadth of the State.

“Rising from an emergency meeting held with heads of security agencies, where the issue of peaceful conduct of the election was the main agenda of the meeting, it was resolved and concluded that all the agencies would work in synergy as they always do to provide adequate security that would make the elections credible, peaceful and acceptable.

“The command wishes to specially thank the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman for supplying the command with all necessary equipment, which includes PASG (Pump Action Shotguns), Long- and shotgun-range riot gunners, hand grenades, rubber bullets, smoke pistols, body armor, all in large numbers, PMS, diesel, and utility vehicles for the purpose of making the election security formidable.

“Criminal elements and political thugs are therefore warned to shelve any plan to cause any breakdown of law and order before, during, and after the elections.Any person found in one way or another trying to undermine the resolve of the command to secure the process and conduct of the exercise would be met with the full wrath of the law.

“The citizens are advised to obey all relevant laws as they may be announced by the authorities, including any restrictions on vehicular movements on the day of the election,” Odama added