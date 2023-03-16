Lagos State governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the complaint of a parent whose child was sent out of school for using the poster of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just-concluded February 25 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, to wrap her books.

It was gathered that the governor directed the State’s Ministry of Education to commence investigation into the incident which reportedly occurred at Odomola Junior Secondary School in Epe area of the State.

The parents of the 10-year-old student in a video that has gone viral on social media displayed a slip showing the sanction by the principal of the school.

On the slip signed by the principal of the school, it was indicated that the student (name withheld) “…is hereby permitted to go back home to campaign for Peter Obi against the wish of Lagosians.”

Commenting on the development, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the governor has approved the recall of the principal, who will be asked to explain his action.

According to Adefisayo, the Lagos State government, the Ministry of Education and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel or teacher to act in such a manner.

“The matter would be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true,” she assured.

Adefisayo, added that, “The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations.

“A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules.”