The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, has decried the alleged harassment and arrest of its key members by the State Police Command on the orders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The PDP, through its State Publicity Secretary, raised the alarm following the arrest of some key members of the party by the Police while the Governorship and State Assembly elections were still in progress on Saturday.

The PDP noted that the alleged hatchet job by the ruling APC was targeted at frustrating the leaders of the opposition party and as well threaten the party members in order to ensure that the election process was compromised in APC favour.

“It is unfortunate that the Zamfara State government is using the Police to intimidate and harass members of the opposition across the State. There is nowhere in the country where party members are being harassed like this.

“Zamfara State government should stop intimidating our members. They have perfected so many evil plans to disrupt the process and suppress voters, but the people stood against them and their plans.

“Now they have resorted to the use of the Police to arrest our leaders across the State. We are not in a military era.

“We have confirmed so far that in Mafara LGA, our party leaders like Captain Mairiga and Alhaji Aliyu E.S were arrested this morning.

“While in Anka LGA, the Police have arrested Mustapha Ibrahim Mayanci, Mustapha Ibrahim Danliti Mayanci, Abubakar Usman Mayanci, and Sama’ila Mayanci, among others.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director of DSS, and international election observers to watch the happenings in Zamfara very closely.

“We are hopeful of winning the election in Zamfara, as our candidate Dauda Lawal is in the early lead from the results collated so far.”