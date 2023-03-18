Operatives of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), monitoring the ongoing Governorship and State House of Assembly elections have intercepted bales of fabric meant for voter inducement and arrested a number of persons suspected to be involved in vote buying in some States across the country on Saturday.

Thirty five (35) bales of fabric allegedly belonging to a principal officer of the Sokoto State House of Assembly was intercepted by the team of operatives on election monitoring assignment in Sokoto State.

The items have been moved to the Sokoto Zonal Command of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

In nearby Kebbi State, precisely Argungu local government area, the EFCC team on election monitoring duties also intercepted a suspect with a vehicle fully loaded with fabrics and other items suspected to be earmarked for voter inducement.

The suspect was handed to the Police Area Command at Argungu for safekeeping alongside the vehicle and the items, while the team proceeded with election duties.

In Kaduna State, a suspect allegedly involved in vote buying was nabbed at School Road, Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna. The suspect who initially resisted arrest, was however, taken into custody pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Also in Kaduna, the team led by ACE II Esmond Garba arrested one Buhari Muhammed in PU 002 Dogara Yaro Dagari area. He was arrested with voter coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party.

Furthermore, the team monitoring the voting exercise around LEA Kabala Doki, Kaduna led by CSE Wakilu Omokide also arrested two individuals suspected of vote buying.

Upon their arrest, a total sum of N67,500, a list containing names of voters with their PVC numbers and their bank account details, amongst others, were recovered from the suspects.

The vigilance of the monitoring teams also paid off in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where two ladies and six men were arrested at different locations (Moscow Road, Elekahia Township and Mile 2) for alleged involvement in voter inducement.

The suspects were arrested with A4 papers that had names, telephone and account numbers of persons suspected to be voters.

The suspects have volunteered statements to the anti-graft Commission.