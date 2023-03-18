The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has encouraged voters to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Governorship and State House of Assembly elections nationwide, saying people’s votes must count in order nourish Nigeria’s democracy.

The LP leader, who went to the polling both in company of his wife, Mrs Margaret Obi, called on members of the electorate who were yet to cast their votes to do on Saturday.

Obi said, “At about 11.20am this morning, I exercised my franchise by casting my vote in my polling unit. My dear wife Margaret also voted.

“I encourage every registered Nigerian voter, who have not yet voted to go and do so. Our votes must count in order for Nigeria’s democracy to flourish.”