Ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections on March 11, 2023, the Labour Party (LP) has declared that it was not in any alliance with any political party for the exercise.

The Labour Party said it was leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that its candidates not only participate in the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections, but win at the ballot.

A statement issued by the National Chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure, said the clarification becomes necessary given reports from people it called ‘political opportunists’ from other political platforms, claiming that they have reached an agreement with ‘Obidients’ and LP supporters to cast their ballots for them in this Saturday’s polls.

“We want to state categorically and unequivocally that the national secretariat of LP has not given any instructions for any chapter of the party to liaise or support any candidate except LP candidates in this Saturday’s polls.

“Our members should not only go out and vote, but follow the process to a conclusive end as provided by the Law.

“We encourage millions of the electorate who believe in LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and the philosophy of the party not to be deterred, but troop out en masse and vote for all LP candidates anywhere in the country. The LP is not in any alliance with any political party in the run-up to this Saturday’s polls,” Abure added.