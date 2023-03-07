President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned last weekend’s attacks by bandits in Maru local government area of Zamfara State and Maigari town of Rimin Gado local government in Kano State.

A divisional police officer (DPO), a police inspector and a vigilante were killed in the Zamfara incident. In the Kano case, unknown gunmen broke into the residence of a village head and shot him dead.

In a statement issued by his media office yesterday, Tinubu said the attack on Maru town after a period of relative peace in Zamfara was a reminder that more needs to be done to defeat bandits and terrorists.

“As a country, we have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Mindless killings and atrocities like this should have no place in our country,” he said.

The president-elect condoled with the inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, the Zamfara State government and families of the affected security personnel over the deaths.

Tinubu also called for investigation into the murder of the district head of Maigari, who was the father of Rimin Gado local government area chairman, Munir Dahiru Maigari.

He commiserated with the LG’s chairman, the Kano State government and the family of the deceased over the gruesome murder of the community leader.

In separate condolence messages, the president-elect consoled prominent cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi who lost his aged mother and the family of the late General Sani Abacha over the death of their son, Abdullahi.

“It is touching to part with a loved one, no matter the circumstances and age. We cannot question the will of Allah but we can only pray that Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest and give us the fortitude to bear their demise,” he said.