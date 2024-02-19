Some angry youths and women have taken over the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday, as they demanded the sack of the state executive committee (SEC) led by acting chairman, Jarret Tenebe.

The crowd, which is being led by the APC Youth leader in the State, Tony Adun, popularly known as Kabaka, forced its way into the party offices and brought out furniture, bags of rice and other equipment, with a vow to stay put at the building for seven days to protest the conduct of the Saturday’s APC governorship primary election.

Kabaka said that they were protesting against the conduct of the party officials at the primary election exercise, which threw up three ‘winners’.

LEADERSHIP reports that three aspirants – Dennis Idahosa, Monday Okpebholo and Anamero Sunday Dekeri – were laying claims to the APC governorship ticket in Edo State after the controversial primary election.

Kabaka, therefore, vowed that they would not leave the APC state secretariat premises until the exco do the right thing. They also said that they would cook, eat and stay there for the next seven days to drive home their demands.

He claimed that some members of the party had compromised and were allegedly working in connivance with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to undermine APC’s effort of reclaiming the State in the forthcoming September 21, 2024 governorship election.

He said, “The National Chairman of the party has even congratulated the state youth for ensuring that a youth in the person of Dennis Idahosa emerged as the party’s standard bearer.

“We will not allow any member of the party to sabotage us. These people have done it before by collecting money and at the end of the day, they betrayed us in the election,” Kabaka said.

He vowed that the youth will resist any attempt to plunge the party into crisis for their selfish reasons even as he called for the suspension of the state working committee members of the party for disregarding the directive of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

Meanwhile, Edo State APC publicity secretary, Prince Peter Uwadia, when contacted, simply said that the party would react to the invasion of its secretariat on a later day.