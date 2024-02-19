Some angry youths and women have taken over the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday, as they demanded the sack of the state executive committee (SEC) led by acting chairman, Jarret Tenebe.

The crowd, which is being led by the APC Youth leader in the State, Tony Adun, popularly known as Kabaka, forced its way into the party offices and brought out furniture, bags of rice and other equipment, with a vow to stay put at the building for seven days to protest the conduct of the Saturday’s APC governorship primary election.

Kabaka said that they were protesting against the conduct of the party officials at the primary election exercise, which threw up three ‘winners’.

