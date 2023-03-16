Coalition of South East groups and Indigenous Lagosians galvanised through the full support of the South East Revival Group (SERG), under the aegis of the Concerned True Igbo Stakeholders, Indigenous Lagosians and Non-indigenes in Lagos State have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the March 18 election in the state.

Alongside some civil society organisations in Lagos State, the mega endorsement took place during a restricted media briefing in Lagos State by the president and national coordinator, South East Revival Group (SERG), Chief Willy Ezugwu.

The groups urged Igbos, other non-indigenes, indigenous Lagosians and all residents of the state to come out en masse and vote for the candidates of their choice on Saturday, saying that they are “aware that a few compromised Igbo leaders, including some in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, have collected money against their conscience to sway the votes or look the other way while the election is rigged.”

“This is the time to let them know that not all Lagosians are for sale! Money won’t change anything! How much can compensate for another four years of bad governance and destruction of properties in the state?” the group asked.

The groups said for the avoidance of doubts, the issues that will determine whether or not the incumbent governor returns are; Assurance to the non-Yoruba residents of Lagos State that their lives and property will be guaranteed after the election; Persuading Yorubas resident in Lagos, who have been dying in silence since 1999 when Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over Lagos State and turned it and all that are therein, into a personal estate; Getting the buy-in of true Lagosians, whose ancestral lineage are traceable to Lagos parents to support the incumbent governor.

“Among the three categories of Lagos State residents, the born-Lagosians are the most wounded and most troubled since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over Lagos State from them and denied them every opportunity to emerge as governor of the state as most anointed candidates for the governorship of Lagos State were not Lagosians with traceable ancestors in the state.

“Clearly, these are the three categories of Lagos residents who have opted to support the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in the forthcoming coming Lagos State elections,” they said.

They also commended leaders of other opposition political parties, including Elder Bode George, whose efforts in the struggle for good governance in Lagos State has remained glaringly unquestionable.

“And for the fact that the incumbent has not demonstrated enough political will to protect the non-Yoruba residents of Lagos State, we therefore call on all Igbos and other non-Yoruba in the state to vote en masse for the Labour Party governorship candidate and all other candidates of the party in the state House of Assembly election on Saturday. This is the only way to guarantee that a governor who will protect them from the ongoing attacks and arson against Igbos and other non-indigenes will emerge,” they said.