A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Obiya Yahaya-Doma, has explained why he is supporting the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, in the rescheduled governorship election in the state.

He hinged his decision in the fact that Ombugadu is better placed to lead the state on the path of development and growth.

According to him, although he is a stakeholder of the ruling party, his main concern is the development of the state, adding that the incumbent had shown an apparent lack of commitment and know-how to advance the fortunes of the state for the better.

He said the candidate of the PDP on the other hand had a proven track record of performance from his days in the House of Representatives.

He said the candidate’s public sector experience as a legislator gave him an edge over the incumbent governor, adding that such experience would come handy at “these trying times.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Ombugadu represented Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency between 2011 and 2019.

Yahaya-Doma opined that the PDP candidate facilitated employment of many youths, attracted projects including healthcare centres, schools and electricity to his constituency, during his days at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

He said, “He had also provided boreholes to all the electoral wards of the state, even those outside his constituency also benefited from his representation.

“If someone can do these much as House of Representatives member, just imagine what he will do when elected as the governor.”

He further said that the PDP candidate also has advantage of youth being in his early 40s, adding that he has the right mental ability to stimulate youth-centered activities that would curtain restiveness in the state.

When asked if his support for an opposition candidate did not amount to anti-party, Yahaya-Doma said President Muhammadu Buhari had publicly declared that Nigerians should support any candidate of thier choice based on competency.

“I am not doing anything wrong because President who is the leader of our party openly said that the people should vote for any candidate of their choice,” he said.