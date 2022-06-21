Gunmen have abducted a yet-to-be identified couple and a man in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

This is even as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has nabbed some internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’ in Asaba, capital of Delta State.

The abduction of the victims Sunday evening took place at about 8.p.m, when the abductors fired several gunshots into the air to scare away passers-by and foil any form of resistance.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, but eyewitnesses said the gunmen came in a Sienna car while the couple and the young man were whisked away from a popular supermarket along the police station road where they came to purchase certain items.

After the operation, the kidnappers also made an attempt on another individual who narrowly escaped. The man was said to be driving in his Mercedes Benz car. Sources said the hoodlums shot at him and the man in his company, adding that they managed to escape without any injury while in the process, an Okada rider was hit by the driver of the Mercedes Benz.

Security sources said the kidnappers sped off with their victims, heading towards Abbi Road. Sources from the vigilante confirmed the incident and urged the police in the community to do more in securing the area.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that its operatives arrested some internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’ in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the commission, items recovered from them in the course of the sting operations include one Toyota Camry with registration number ASB 393 EA, two Lexus with registration numbers ABC 340 KQ and RRT 53 AG, one Mercedes Benz C300 with registration number ABC 608 KP, one Lexus RX350, one Toyota Camry with registration number NCA 354 DD, one Lexus ES330 with registration number KSF 183 HE, one Mercedes Benz GLK, several mobile phones and laptops. The anti-graft agency said all the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.