Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Monday abducted the President-General of Kunav United Development Association (KUDA), Emmanuel Tor Yaji at Tsar Mbaduku in Vandeikya local government area of Benue State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Tsar is the home town of the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Command, Catherine Anene who confirmed the abduction, said the police received information regarding the abduction and swiftly detailed detectives to ensure the safe rescue of the abductee.

According to Anene, “On the 30/12/2024 at about 2030hrs, information was received at Vandeikya Police Division that Emmanuel Tor Yaji of Tsar Mbaduku was kidnaped at Tsar where he sat relaxing with his friends.”

She added that the command in a swift reaction, deployed detectives for the rescue of the abductee, adding that investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the dastardly act.

“The command will appreciate every useful information that can lead to his rescue. Further information about this operation will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” Anne added.