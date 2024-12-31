The Gombe State Executive Council has approved N4.205 billion for the payment of 2019/2020 gratuities to 2,204 retired civil servants at the state level.

The approval was announced by the state deputy governor, Manassah Jatau, during a press briefing held after the council meeting on Tuesday in Gombe.

Jatau said the approval followed the clearance of the 2014-2018 backlog of gratuities, amounting to over N13 billion, which benefitted 5,658 retirees at the state and 6,027 retirees at the local government levels.

He further disclosed that since its inception, the present administration has settled gratuities for retired civil servants across the state and local government levels, totaling N17.235 billion.

Similarly, the state’s Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Usman Maijama’a Kallamu said the Council also approved N31.547 billion for the construction of an underpass to connect Yemi Osibanjo Road with the Central Business District (CBD) and the State Secretariat, as well as construction of 18.1-kilometers of road network within the areas.

The Commissioner explained that the approval was necessitated by the anticipated increase in traffic

He disclosed that the contract was awarded to Triacta Nigeria and has a 20-month completion timeline.