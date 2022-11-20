Gunmen struck at Oko-Olowo, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, in the early hours of Saturday and abducted three persons.

The victims are a young cleric, Alfa Sofiu Amolegbe, his sibling, Fasansi, and son, Aliyu.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the trio were attacked at their private residence in Oko-Olowo along Ilorin-Jebba expressway after the suspected kidnappers removed the burglary of a window in the building to gain entry.

An attempt by Fasansi to escape was met with stiff resistance from the kidnappers, who reportedly rained bullets on him and also matcheted him.

The father of the victims, Imam Amolegbe of Dada, Okelele area, Ilorin, told LEADERSHIP that the kidnappers abandoned Fasansi thinking he was dead. The victim is now recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin.

Imam Amolegbe said the kidnappers have contacted the family demanding for N100m ransom.

“The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100m ransom. We have begged them to accept N10m from us, even though we don’t have the money.

“I am appealing to the state government and men of goodwill to assist us in getting my two sons and grandson out of the den of the kidnappers,” the cleric said in a shaky voice.

Since the news of the sad event broke out on Saturday, sympathisers have been thronging the Dada ancestral home of the victims to commiserate with their father who is a popular cleric in the area.

Some of the cleric’s associates have also been holding special prayers that could aid the safe return of the victims.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the abduction of the victims, adding that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter.

“The Command is already investigating the matter. Effort is also at an advanced stage to get the victims rescued. Meanwhile, two suspects already arrested, please,” he added.