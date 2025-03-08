Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Mr Akari Loveday, the special adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akari was reportedly kidnapped on Friday along the river on his way to Ayakoro community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, the hometown of the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

Although the Bayelsa State Police Command has not made official statement about the incident, a source from the community said a combined team of security operatives in the area have been deployed for the rescue of Mr Akari.

According to the source, the kidnappers stopped the boat conveying Akari and others on the river, pulled him into their own boat and tried to get away when the engine of their boat malfunctioned.

He stated that the kidnappers had to paddle the boat to the bank of the river before running into the bush with the victim.

The source added that security agents, including police officers in the area have commenced a search for him.

“The SA Domestic to the NDDC MD has been kidnapped. He was kidnapped along the river on the way to Ayakoro when he was abducted.

“They took him out of the boat, but as they tried to get away, their engine stopped suddenly. So they pulled to the shore and ran into the bush.

“As I was coming, on the road to Otuoke and the entire area, there was heavy police presence. They were doing stop-and-search”, he said.