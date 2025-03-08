The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has alerted the general public, especially members in Katsina state, on the activities of some persons posing as leaders of the Katsina State Chapter.

In a statement on Friday, jointly signed by NYCN President and Secretary Board of Trustees Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and the National Secretary, Barr. Suleiman Abubakar, the council said Comrade Shamsu Ibrahim Shamo is the legitimate and duly elected Chairman of the NYCN Katsina State Chapter, and no elections are currently planned or taking place.

The statement read: “The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) National Headquarters has been informed about the fraudulent activities of individuals posing as leaders of the Katsina State Chapter. These impostors are attempting to deceive the public by organizing a fake election for various positions within the NYCN Katsina State Chapter.

“Reliable information has been gathered by the NYCN National Headquarters indicating that these individuals are taking advantage of the trust of unsuspecting youth in Katsina State. They are attempting to defraud them by falsely claiming to conduct elections for positions within the NYCN Katsina State Chapter.

“In response to this, the NYCN National Headquarters, which is constitutionally responsible for overseeing elections in the state chapters, has formally alerted the relevant authorities. This includes the Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency Dikko Umar Radda, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Director of the Department of State Security Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, and the Katsina State Commissioner of Police among others. These authorities have been informed about the ongoing illegal activities of the impostors and have been urged to take immediate action.

“It is important to clarify that Comrade Shamsu Ibrahim Shamo is the legitimate and duly elected Chairman of the NYCN Katsina State Chapter, and no elections are currently planned or taking place. The NYCN National Headquarters, as per its Constitution, is the only authority authorized to oversee and communicate any future elections in the state chapter.

“Therefore, the public, particularly Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinators, affiliated youth organizations, and youth in Katsina State, are urged to remain vigilant and cautious of these impostors. Their sole aim is to exploit and deceive the youth, especially by taking advantage of their hard-earned resources.

“We strongly advise LGA Coordinators, members of Voluntary Youth Organizations (VYOs), and youth in Katsina State to avoid participating in any activities organized by these fraudulent individuals, as doing so will only result in wasted time, energy, and resources. These fraudulent actions undermine the integrity of the NYCN and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“Whenever elections are scheduled for the NYCN Katsina State Chapter, the NYCN National Headquarters will ensure that all stakeholders, including youth, local government officials, and affiliated organizations, are properly informed through official channels. Transparency will be maintained throughout the process, and all eligible members will be made aware of the election procedures.

“In conclusion, we call on the relevant security agencies in Katsina State to take immediate action against these impostors to prevent further disruption. The actions of these individuals threaten the peace and stability currently enjoyed by the youth in the state, and it is crucial that they are apprehended to prevent any harm. The NYCN remains committed to protecting the welfare of youth across Nigeria and ensuring that their interests are not compromised by fraudulent activities.

“We urge all youth in Katsina State to stay alert and report any suspicious activities or individuals attempting to exploit them. The NYCN is dedicated to maintaining the values of integrity, transparency, and fairness in all its operations and will continue to work to ensure the safety and well-being of the youth in Katsina and beyond.”