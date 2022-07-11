Amid Sallah celebrations at the weekend, sadness enveloped the residents of Idanre Quarters in Okene, Kogi State as gunmen abduct an oil merchant in the area.

It was gathered that gunmen abducted the chairman and chief executive officer of Always Petroleum and Energy Service Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Jamiu at his residence located at Idare Quarters in Okene local government area.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers, numbering four, entered the house posing as business associates shortly after Mohammed Jamiu returned from Eid Praying Ground in Okene town.

He said the abductors forced their victim out of his residence at about noon and whisked him away in his own car to an unknown destination.

The eyewitness noted that their brief discussion in the room did not betray any emotion that anything went wrong in the meeting.

The police public relations officer of Kogi State Police Command, Williams Ayah who confirmed the incident, assured that there are plans to rescue the victim.

LEADERSHIP reports that Jamiu was also abducted in 2019 at one of his fuel stations in Okene but was rescued by military officials after a few days in captivity. The military lost one of their officers while one of the kidnappers was also killed during the rescue operation.