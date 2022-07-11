Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Muslims across the country as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir and urged them to use the occasion to pray for peace, love, unity, tolerance and selfless service to the nation.

This is even as the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria called on Nigerians to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

IPAC urged Nigerians to use the occasion to renew their faith in the Almighty Allah and the fatherland, and promote virtues and ideals that foster unity, progress, development and advancement of the country.

In a statement by the national chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, IPAC said Nigeria is in a difficult situation entangled in economic stagnation that has impoverished millions of citizens, elongated security challenges, deplorable infrastructure and confusion in governance.

It said with prayers and collective efforts of patriotic Nigerians we shall surmount and overcome these challenges and build a great nation future generation will be proud of.

The Council also called on Nigerians to fully participate in the ongoing voter registration, adding that their vote is their power to elect credible leaders who will run the affairs of the nation in the next four years. It noted that with improved technology and the commitment of all stakeholders in the democratic process every vote will be counted and count in all elections.

IPAC said it would not relent in advocating for free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, peaceful and inclusive elections, and will resist retrogressive forces that impede the nation’s emerging democracy through rigging, violence and vote buying.