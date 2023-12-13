A group of unidentified gunmen ambushed a convoy transporting Daewoo workers on Monday, December 12th, along the Ahoada/Abua stretch of the East-West Road in Rivers State. The attack resulted in the deaths of four soldiers escorting the expatriates and the kidnapping of two of the workers.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Maj. Danjuma Danjuma, the attack occurred at Emesu Junction, along Amungboro-Emuphan Road, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The statement further confirmed that four soldiers were killed in action and two oil workers are currently missing. The suspected militants reportedly escaped through the Emesu waterside to Orashi River following the attack.

“Suspected militants attacked troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West Manifold in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The convoy was attacked at Emesu Junction, along Amungboro-Emuphan Road in the local government area.

“Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed in action while two other oil workers are unaccounted for,” he said.

Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. He acknowledged the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers and assured the public that his forces were actively searching for the missing workers and the perpetrators of the attack.

“Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act while efforts are ongoing to ensure the unaccounted oil workers are found.

“Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, has condemned this unwarranted attack.

“The GOC, while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, has reassured that the criminals would be tracked down to pay for their crimes,” the statement read.

The army has called upon the public to provide any credible information that may assist in apprehending the suspects.

NAN