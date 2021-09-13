The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 8, Lokoja, Ayuba Edeh, has confirmed the killing of two soldiers at a roadblock before Kabba correctional centre, while over 100 inmates escaped when hoodlums invaded the facility.

The soldiers were said to have mounted a routine checkpoint about 50 metres from the prison situated along the Lokoja- Okebukun-Kabba highway when the hoodlums came and rained bullets on them before invading the prison facility.

An eyewitness account said that the gunmen also sprayed bullets on an uncompleted building where the soldiers normally occupy before they broke into the correctional centre and released over 100 of the inmates.

The account said some of the correctional officers on guard were fatally injured, while one of the soldiers who made an attempt to flee was also hit in the leg.

