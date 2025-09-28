Carlos Alcaraz said he had the “best physio in the world” after shrugging off concerns about an ankle injury to beat Zizou Bergs in the second round of the Japan Open.

Advertisement

The world number one had said he was “scared” after landing awkwardly during his first-round win over Sebastian Baez on Thursday.

But the 22-year-old Spaniard looked in little trouble as he cruised to a 6-4 6-3 victory over unseeded Belgian Bergs to set up a quarter-final against Brandon Nakashima in Tokyo.

Advertisement

“I could play, I would say, normally,” said Alcaraz, who won the US Open last month.

“I was worried about some movements on the court where I could feel the ankle, but in general I think I played a great match.

“I said before and I’m going to say it again – I have the best physio in the world, who I trust 100%, and the work he has done for the ankle I think has been great.”

Elsewhere, world number two Jannik Sinner was taken to three sets by 23-year-old French qualifier Terence Atmane in the China Open, winning 6-4 5-7 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Italian, who lost to Alcaraz in the final of the US Open but has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season, wobbled in the second set after twice leading by a break.

Atmane produced one of the surprise runs of the season to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters in August, where he lost to Sinner.

But after powering his way to a decider in Beijing, he began to struggle with cramp, allowing Sinner to breeze through the third set to set up a last-eight match against Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan.