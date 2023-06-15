Gunmen Kidnap Akwa Ibom PDP Chieftain

Anxiety has enveloped Oron local government area of Akwa Ibom State as the whereabouts of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Eyo Okon Edet, who doubles as the deputy coordinator of Divine Mandate, the campaign organisation of Governor Umo Bassey Eno, remains unknown.

Edet was abducted on Monday evening. The victim, popularly called Eyo Aswang, LEADERSHIP gathered was seized by hoodlums in the premises of his filling station along the Marina area of Oron.

According to one of the filling station attendants, who would not want her name in print, Edet, who is the chairman of Eyotech Oil Nig Limited, was abducted at gunpoint by his abductors on Monday evening, during his routine visit to inspect operation of his business, adding that “the criminals beat him up before whisking him away in their Sienna vehicle.”

It was gathered that the abductors subsequently transferred him to a waiting speed boat at the seashore and set the Sienna vehicle they used in the operation ablaze to avoid being tracked.

A visibly apprehensive family source said the abductors were yet to contact the family to ascertain the motive of kidnapping the politician, and to name ransom for his release.

“He was there at his filling station when those boys came, they dragged him into their Sienna and shot sporadically into the air, they took him to a spot and put him into a speed boat and set fire into their vehicle,” he recalled.