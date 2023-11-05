Two wives of the Kiyawa local government chairman in Jigawa State, Hon. Nasiru Ahmad, were reportedly kidnapped at the weekend.

Our correspondent gathered that the kidnappers entered Kiyawa town and forced themselves into the residence of the chairman and took away the women.

They were said to have fired gunshots into the air, causing panic and confusion.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Shisu Adam, said they succeeded in kidnapping the women after scaring away people with sporadic gun shots.

He added that nobody was injured during incident. He said after receiving information on the incident, the state police command deployed a squad for rescue of the victims and arrest of the criminals.

“The police and other security agencies and some members of the public are working for the safe rescue of the women,” he said.