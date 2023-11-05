The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the release of N250million grant for the procurement of Ready to Use Traphyat Food (RUTF) to fight acute child malnutrition.

Chief nutrition officer in the state, Mr Saidu Umar, disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse at the weekend.

He said UNICEF had already approved its grant of same amount, bringing the total to N500 million for the procurement.

Mr Saidu added that under the agreement, UNICEF would facilitate and supervise the process of procurement and assist in its management and distribution at various centres for management of accurate malnutrition.

He said about 10,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition in the state would benefit from the gesture.

He added that beside the RUTF the state was also supporting various programmes to enhance material and child nutrition to address the high rate of child malnutrition and stunting.