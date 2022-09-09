Gunmen suspected to members of Eastern Security Network, an armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday night killed three policemen in Enugu State.

The state police command confirmed the murder of the police operatives who were on a patrol vehicle at Chime Avenue New Haven Enugu during the attack.

The police public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the unknown assailants who raided bullets on the police office from a moving Lexus Jeep.

Ndukwe said the occupants of the Lexus Jeep suddenly opened fire on the moving police patrol van on duty.

He added that the shooting led to three of the operatives sustaining severe gunshots wounds and were later confirmed dead at the hospital.

He confirmed that the incident happened at about 10:15 pm along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu.