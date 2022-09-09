Governing Council of the University of Ilorin yesterday announced the appointment of a professor of Law, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole as the 12th vice chancellor of the university.

Egbewole will take over from the incumbent vice chancellor, Prof Sulaiman Age AbdulKareem whose tenure expires October 15, 2022.

LEADERSHIP Friday had on Tuesday exclusively reported that 13 professors shortlisted as possible replacement for AbdulKareem would face an interview panel last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pro- chancellor and chairman of the council of the university, Malam Abidu Yasid announced Egbewole’s appointment at a news conference held at the university’s main auditorium.

Yasid said, “ I am glad to inform you that the Council has, after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole(SAN) as the twelfth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

“Professor Egbewole, who is 61 years old, holds a PhD. degree in Law and Jurisprudence and has been with the University Community for the last 25 years. In addition to being a reputable academic, he is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“The Council congratulates and wishes the new Vice-Chancellor a successful tenure. The Council looks forward to working with him to achieve the vision of the University.