Unknown gunmen have killed a 40-year-old Lagos based businessman, Biola Osundiya, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The police said they have recovered an AK- 47 amunition from the scene of the incident.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Osundiya, who came to Ilorin to spend time with his family, was murdered last Wednesday at about 6:00pm.

A source said the business man was trailed to a drinking spot beside the Kwara State Centre for Arts and Culture along Lagos Road, Garin Alimi in Ilorin metropolis and was shot at close range.

“He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on motorbike. He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State where his two wives and children still reside but recently relocated to Lagos to start cement selling business,” a source added.

The victim’s younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the killing of Osundiya, called on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police was on the trail of the killers.

“We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now,” Okasanmi said.