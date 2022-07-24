Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, described the death of the Aseyin of Iseyin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Abdulganiyu Adekunle Salau, Ajinese Ologunebi I, as shocking and painful.

The governor maintained that the death of Oba Salau was a huge loss to the state, as the late monarch was an exemplary leader and a true believer in the progress and development of Oyo State.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor commiserated with the Aseyin-in-Council and the entire Iseyin community as well as the traditional council in the state.

Makinde, who described the late Aseyin as a great royal achiever, said he went about the business of developing Iseyin with the positive aggression of a change agent, who would stop at nothing to achieve his vision.

“I have been informed of the passage of the Aseyin of Iseyinland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulganiyu Adekunle Salau.

“His death is another great loss among the ranks of leading traditional rulers in our dear state. This death is painful and shocking, but we can only submit to the will of the Almighty God, who alone has the power over life and death.

“Again, Oyo State has lost an exemplary royal father and a true believer in the progress and development of Oyo State.

“Oba Salau worked with the vigour and aggression of a change agent, who would stop at nothing to achieve a positive turnaround of his society. He made the business of developing and repositioning Iseyin his passionate goal and he achieved same in his close to two decades of royal leadership.

“I express heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late Aseyin of Iseyinland, the Aseyin-in-Council and the sons and daughters of Iseyinland.

“I equally commiserate with the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and pray to God to spare the lives of all its members.”