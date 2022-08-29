Operatives of Adamawa State police command have confirmed the killing of Ismaila Dawudu, a corps member serving in the state

Dawudu, 28, who hailed from Taraba State, was murdered at Yolde Pate NYSC Corpers’ Lodge in Yola South local government area.

Mr. Suleman Yahaya Ngoruje, who confirmed the incident, said the Command was aware of the situation and that investigation had begun to unmask the killers.

He said, “The command has met with the NYSC officials so that corps members in Adamawa State could be secured.

The police called on corps members to go about their normal duties because a lot of measures had been put in place to check hoodlums from attacking them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, the state NYSC director, Mr Jingi Dennis, said investigation was ongoing to unmask Dawudu’s killers.

He described the death of Dawudu as “a huge loss not only to Taraba State but the whole nation. It’s very sad.”