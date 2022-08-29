The detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake army captain identified as Andy Teddy Edwards for armed robbery.

The 39-year-old, according to the command police public relations officer (PPRO), Ben Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, poses as a modeling agent, who invites ladies for audition and then robs them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.

Hundeyin, in a statement, disclosed that the fake soldier was arrested following painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

He said, “The investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, one POS machine with six SIM cards, two pairs of military camouflage uniforms, one number plate – AFL 469 GD, in the suspect’s house.”

The Lagos PPRO urged the owner of the Ford SUV to come forward to claim the vehicle.

He said the suspect would be arraigned after the investigation, assuring the people of the state of the unwavering commitment of officers and the command towards the annihilation of crime and criminality in the state.