Suspected gunmen have invaded an hotel, popularly known as ‘Galaxy’, in Isu community of Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State, killing the hotel owner and other two persons.

A resident of the area, Mr. Igwe Nwaokorie, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, revealed that the incident, which occured on Thursday night, created tension and panic in the community.

Nwaokorie told LEADERSHIP that among the three persons killed include the owner of the hotel, Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, also known as ‘Galaxy’ and two others.

“The incident occurred in the night of Thursday, August 25. The suspects came on motorcycles with arms, about three of them and entered the hotel.

“Before we could know what was happening, we started hearing gunshots that lasted for some minutes. Afterwhich they left and three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the attack, noting that the Command was yet to get the full detail of the incident.

“Yes, the Command heard about the incident but we have not gotten the full detail of what really happened,” SP Anyanwu stated.