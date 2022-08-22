Unknown gunmen, on Monday, killed a 47-year-old hotelier, Kayode Akinyemi, at Afon junction in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The gunmen, who reportedly invaded the deceased’s hotel in the early hours of Monday, also abducted a man said to be a friend of the slain hotelier.

They also reportedly injured the manager of the hotel identified as Emmanuel Ojo, who is currently receiving treatment at the Ilorin General Hospital.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the killing of the hotelier and the abduction of his friend.

Ajayi said that men of the Tactical Team of the Command, vigilantes and hunters have been mobilised to the scene of the incident to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums.

The police spokesman added that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the Ilorin General Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

“A group of gunmen invaded a hotel named 16 HOUR hotel, Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, shot indiscriminately, killing the owner of the hotel, one Kayode Akinyemi ‘m’ aged 47years, while his manager named Emmanuel Olushila Ojo ‘m’ was seriously injured and presently recieving treatment at the General Hospital Ilorin. One of the friends of the owner of the hotel, one Ori ‘m’ who was with him on the day of incident was abducted.

“The Command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and hunters have since been mobilized to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Tuesday and psc(+) has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act, adding that enough was enough for the criminals, as stringent security action is already emplaced to checkmate the activities of the criminal elements in the state,” Ajayi stated.