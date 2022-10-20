Twenty-three persons including a police officer have been killed and 11 others seriously injured as gunmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked Gbeji community in Ukum local government area of Benue State.

The special adviser to the governor on security, Lt Col. Paul Hembah (rtd), who disclosed this to LEADERSHIP, said the policeman who was seriously injured, died on the way to the hospital.

Also confirming the killings, the commissioner of police CP Wale Abass, in an interview said five herders also died in the attack alongside the police officer. He said the police team in collaboration with other security agencies have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

An indigene of the community who identified himself as Elder Iorngaem Kerepe said aside those that were killed over 50 houses were set ablaze by the attackers even as he said villagers had already deserted their homes noting that scores are still missing.

He said, “I am shocked over the attack, owing to the fact that, there is the presence of military men at Kente, a settlement on the Benue -Taraba border, 2 kilometre from Gbeji, with another military checkpoint at Gou, 3 kilometre from Gbeji yet the armed herdsmen operated successfully for over one hour without any hindrance.”

Elder Iorngaem said the armed herdsmen stormed Gbeji town through St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Gbeji, shooting sporadically and killing people in the process including a police sergeant who attempted to repel them.

Also confirming the incident, the council chairman, Tyoumbur Kaatyo described the attack as unprovoked adding that the corpses of those who died in the attack have already been deposited in the mortuary while those that were brutally macheted are receiving treatment in a public hospital at Afia.

The security adviser gave the names of the victims as Mtem Torpav, Eje Abraham (policeman), Zege, Afam Abama, Akor Jem, John Nor, Torlumun Orabende, Orpandega Terseer, Bem Nyichia, Atseva Ortwer, Mrs. Torsar, Nyave Tyoulugh, Kpaver Tion, Ugba Joseph, Mbakumbur Peter, Moses Pav, Apeseza Baba and Unduun.