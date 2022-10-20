In commemoration of the 2022 Global Handwashing Day, the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with Breakthrough ACTION has taken hand hygiene sensitisation to schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, who spoke at the commemoration event held at the Federal Government Boys College, Apo, Abuja, stated that a large number of children die every year due to sanitation and hygiene related diseases.

Global Handwashing Day is commemorated every October 15. It is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. The theme for this year is “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene.”

Abdullahi said, “In Nigeria, more than 3.5 million children suffer from diarrheal diseases and this is not a small figure. A simple act of washing hands with soap can reduce infection by 50 percent and this also reduces any respiratory disease by 25 percent.

“This is a clarion call for the global community to work together and leverage lessons learn from response to COVID-19 to address the perennial neglect of hand hygiene as a major means of preventing disease transmission.”

Speaking further, the minister said the choice of a school to commemorate this year’s event is quite deliberate. “This is because children including those at school are at particular risk of infection associated with poor water, sanitation and hygiene.

“Therefore, in marking this year’s event, we are carrying out proper hygiene education and handwashing promotion for schools in order to entrench the culture of proper handwashing in children and help prevent disease transmission particularly diarrhea and pneumonia: two of the leading causes of death in children round the globe,” he said.

He also called on individuals in places of authority to ensure adequate provision for sanitation and hygiene, including hand washing facilities at all times.

“Cleaning hands with soap and water removes germs more effectively and significantly reduces the risk of disease transmission,” he added.

The principal of the school who was represented by the vice principal, Academics Senior School, Mary Millicent Nnawuogo stated that the importance of handwashing cannot be overemphasised.

“We have seen that tiny bacteria that we cannot see with our eyes can take away people’s lives. New diseases like Ebola, COVID-19 are here, but we can see that their prevention is easy, effective and affordable by washing hands,” she said.

On his part, the programme officer, risk communication, Breakthrough ACTION Nigeria, Nuhu Idris, hailed the choice of a school for this year’s commemoration, adding that it will help the students to imbibe healthy behaviours, handwashing practices and as well keep the environment safe.