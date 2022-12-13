A five-man panel to finally and fully restore peace to the rank of Nigeria’s retired and active football players was on Monday inaugurated in Abuja, with President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau imploring the members to work assiduously towards erasing all forms of misgivings among the game’s major actors and allow Nigeria Football to move forward in peace and tranquility.

Gusau told the panelists that their mandate, which would last for two months, is to discuss with the two players’ bodies currently operating and settle the differences, while also advising the NFF on how to forge a formidable union that will be acceptable to all retired and active players.

“I have confidence in this team to put to rest the discord and bickering that we have witnessed among players’ bodies over the past years. There has been an unhealthy proliferation and this is not in the interest of peace and development of the game. We want to put a permanent end to the bitterness and divisive tendencies, so that we can move forward.