The Oyo State Government has congratulated Ogbomoso-born Chef, Temitope Adebayo, a.k.a Tope Maggie, following his completion of record 200-hour cooking marathon by any single individual.

Tope Maggie had set the 200-hour target to displace the current Guinness World Records (GWR) holder in cook-a-thon, Alan Fisher, an Irish chef.

He started cooking on Thursday, November 9, 2023, in the ancient city of Ogbomoso in Oyo State and clocked the 200-hour target in the wee hours of Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Reacting to the unprecedented feat on its social media handles on Saturday, the Oyo State Government said it was looking forward to the final verification of Tope’s culinary work and eventual award of the new world record to him by the Guinness World Records team.

“We join the good people of Ogbomoso and, indeed, Oyo State to congratulate Tope Magie on completing his 200-hour Cookathon. He started cooking on Thursday, 9 November 2023, at 6:31p.m. and ended earlier today, Saturday, 18 November 2023 at 2.31a.m. We look forward to the final verification and award of the new world record by the Guinness World Records team,” it stated.