Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly considering leaving Arsenal in January amid frustration over his lack of Premier League starts, with Atletico Madrid and several other European clubs monitoring his situation.

According to TEAMtalk, the Sweden international is prepared to push for a move when the January transfer window opens, having become increasingly concerned about his role under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in 2025 in a deal reportedly worth more than £60 million after the Premier League club opted for him ahead of Benjamin Sesko, who subsequently joined Manchester United.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals in his first season, including 14 in the Premier League, helping Arsenal win the league title and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

However, his lack of opportunities this season has reportedly prompted him to reconsider his future at the Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk reports that intermediaries have begun exploring potential destinations ahead of the January transfer window, with interest coming from clubs in England, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Atletico Madrid are among the clubs monitoring the striker, having discussed his situation with Arsenal during the summer when the Spanish side held talks with the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta.

Arsenal are also understood to be considering their options in the forward market, raising the possibility that the club could sanction Gyokeres’ departure if a suitable offer emerges.

The Gunners’ interest in Atletico forward Julian Alvarez is reportedly a major factor in the Swedish striker’s uncertainty over his future.

Arsenal spent much of the summer transfer window exploring a deal for Alvarez, who was keen to join Barcelona. Although the proposed move did not materialise, TEAMtalk reports that the north London club remain interested in the Argentine international.

The continued pursuit of another forward has reportedly raised concerns within Gyokeres’ camp about his long-term position in Arteta’s plans.

The striker is yet to start a Premier League match this season, despite maintaining his scoring form for Sweden. He reportedly scored four goals during the recent international break but remains frustrated by his limited opportunities at club level.

Kai Havertz is currently considered Arteta’s preferred option, while a potential arrival for Alvarez could further complicate Gyokeres’ bid to secure a regular starting place.

Arsenal invested considerable time in assessing Gyokeres before approving his transfer from Sporting CP, with Arteta having made the striker one of his priorities during the recruitment process.

His contribution to the club’s title-winning campaign and Champions League run initially appeared to justify that decision. However, the reported lack of playing time and Arsenal’s continued interest in attacking reinforcements have cast doubt on his future.

Atletico Madrid remain a potential destination, although interest from other clubs in the Premier League and across Europe could provide alternative options.

With the January transfer window approaching, Gyokeres’ future is likely to depend on Arsenal’s recruitment plans, the availability of suitable offers and the striker’s prospects of securing regular first-team football.