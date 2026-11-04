Nigeria’s Flamingos have reached their first-ever FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final after producing an impressive 3-1 victory over Brazil in the semi-finals to set up a showdown with Japan.

Akeem Busari’s side delivered a commanding performance, scoring three second-half goals to overcome the South Americans and move within one victory of claiming Nigeria’s maiden title at the tournament.

The Flamingos dominated proceedings from the start, creating several scoring opportunities in the first half through Queen Joseph, Mary Dunstan and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, but Brazil goalkeeper Nathy kept her side in the contest.

Nigeria’s relentless pressure eventually paid off after the break when Adegbuyi cut inside from the right and sent a shot towards goal. Although her effort lacked power, it fell kindly for Joseph, who calmly finished to give the Flamingos the lead.

The goal further lifted Nigeria’s confidence, and they doubled their advantage when Awawu Bashiru’s cross sailed over the Brazilian goalkeeper and found its way into the bottom corner.

Bashiru then completed her brace with a superb individual effort, capping a flowing Nigerian attacking move by stepping past a Brazil defender before guiding the ball into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Brazil attempted a late response, with Greise Kelly reducing the deficit through a header, but it proved insufficient to stop Nigeria from securing a historic victory.

The result sends the Flamingos into their first U-17 Women’s World Cup final, where they will face Japan, who booked their place in the decider after a dramatic encounter against defending champions North Korea.

Japan scored a stoppage-time equaliser before edging the two-time defending champions in a penalty shoot-out to reach their first final since 2016.

Reacting to Nigeria’s historic achievement, goalscorer Joseph expressed pride in her team for reaching the final and representing the country and continent.

“I feel very happy. Playing in the final is a big privilege, representing my country in the final is a big privilege for me. I’m super-proud of myself and my team because we made history.

“We are not here just representing Nigeria, we are here representing Africa as a whole,” she said.

Brazil coach Rilany blamed technical errors and Nigeria’s physical approach for his team’s defeat, admitting that his players struggled to cope with their opponents’ transitions and counter-attacks.

“Just like against Ghana, when you make technical mistakes against teams that are more physical than those we are used to face, you will pay for that,” he said.

He added that poor passing and defensive transitions had again proved costly, allowing Nigeria to exploit spaces and punish Brazil.

The Flamingos will now turn their attention to the final against Japan, with the opportunity to make history by becoming Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup champions.