Viktor Gyokeres scored and provided an assist as Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the UEFA Champions League league phase with a 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague.

The Swedish striker delivered an influential performance as Mikel Arteta’s side secured their fourth consecutive game without defeat in the competition, keeping themselves firmly in contention for automatic qualification to the knockout stages.

Arteta made six changes to the side that defeated Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with Gyokeres leading the attack in place of Kai Havertz.

The decision paid off early when the former Sporting Lisbon forward played a crucial role in Arsenal’s opening goal in the ninth minute.

Gyokeres hooked the ball behind Slavia Prague’s defence for Noni Madueke, who raced through before confidently finishing to put the visitors ahead.

The striker then doubled Arsenal’s advantage before half-time after combining neatly with Mikel Merino and curling an excellent finish against the post and into the net.

Slavia Prague returned with greater attacking intent after the break and nearly reduced the deficit when Oskar Kubiak tested David Raya with an effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Arsenal were subsequently forced to defend desperately as the hosts increased the pressure, with Gabriel Magalhaes producing an important goal-line clearance to deny Mojmir Chytil following a corner.

The home side eventually found a breakthrough in the 90th minute when Wiktor Nowak scored from close range, setting up a nervy finish.

However, Arsenal held on to secure all three points and extend their unbeaten run in the competition.

The Gunners, who recorded a perfect league-phase campaign last season, have now maintained their winning momentum through the opening four matches of this season’s competition.

Their latest victory keeps them third in the standings, behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as Arteta’s men continue their pursuit of European glory.