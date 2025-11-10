Manchester City ensured that Pep Guardiola’s milestone 1,000th game in management was a memorable occasion as they decisively swept aside a lacklustre Liverpool team on Sunday. The dominant performance at the Etihad Stadium saw City secure a comprehensive victory, further compounding the woes of a Liverpool side struggling to find their footing this season.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a clinical finish, demonstrating once again why he is regarded as one of the foremost strikers in world football. The Norwegian forward found the net with ease, capitalising on a defensive error to slot the ball past Liverpool’s goalkeeper. This early goal set the tone for the match, as City quickly asserted their dominance.

Nico González followed suit with a well-timed strike, doubling City’s lead and leaving Liverpool’s defence scrambling.

The young midfielder showcased his burgeoning talent, contributing significantly to his team’s attacking prowess. However, it was the outstanding Jeremy Doku who truly stole the show. The dynamic winger was a constant threat down the left flank, leaving Liverpool’s defenders in his wake. Doku’s pace and trickery proved too much for the visitors, and he capped off an excellent performance with a goal of his own, sealing a 3-0 victory.

This match added to the mounting pressure on Liverpool, whose aspirations of defending their Premier League title appear to be slipping further away. After recently ending a dismal run of form with victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, manager Arne Slot’s side was expected to provide a robust challenge. However, they were ultimately no match for a City team that displayed clinical finishing and cohesive teamwork throughout the match.

The defeat leaves Liverpool reeling, as they find themselves struggling to keep pace in the league, while City continue to build momentum as they chase another Premier League title. Guardiola’s side remains a formidable force, demonstrating their depth and quality as they aim to reclaim their position at the summit of English football.